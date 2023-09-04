Taylor mailman robbed at gunpoint, thief takes key that opens city mailboxes

TAYLOR — It's common to drop off mail containing checks or maybe cash at blue USPS mailbox, but at the moment in the City of Taylor, you may want to think twice before doing so.

Friday, around 4 p.m., Taylor police say that a male mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint at the back of Pond Village Apartments.

According to Taylor police Detective Zachary Digiacomo the suspect, in his mid 20's, stole the mail carrier's set of keys and cell phone.

That night the mail carrier's cell phone was recovered nearby and his truck was never taken, leading police to believe the suspect was after the mail carrier's arrow key, a key that can be used to open almost every mailbox in the City of Taylor.

"That’s just my assumption, that he wants access to everyone’s mail," said Detective Digiacomo.

The suspect who stole the key is still at large.

If you know anything you are asked to reach out to Taylor Police.