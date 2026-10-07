TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 35-year-old Taylor man was killed Thursday night after being struck by two vehicles while trying to cross Van Born Road. The second driver fled the scene and has not been arrested.

Chris Leslie was first hit by an oncoming vehicle on Van Born Road. That driver stopped. Cpl. Anthony Borg of the Taylor Police Department told 7 News Detroit what happened next.

7 News Detroit's Carli Petrus has the story in the video below:

Taylor man, 35, killed by two drivers on Van Born Road; second driver fled scene and is not in custody

"Approximately 20 to 30 seconds later there was another vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Van Born that ran over the victim again. That person did flee the scene of the accident," Borg said.

Police used surveillance cameras, including Flock cameras, to track down the second driver and speak with them. Borg said the technology was essential in identifying the vehicle.

"Without the use of Flock in this case we probably would not have been able to identify the license plate on that vehicle to make contact with the driver of it," Borg said.

That driver has not been arrested. Police also believe drugs or alcohol were involved with the first driver but are still waiting for forensic testing results.

Leslie's brother, Aaron Baker, said he was devastated when he heard what happened.

"I just lost it," Baker said.

John Curcio, a friend who had helped Leslie through tough times, said no one should have to die the way Leslie did.

"No one deserves to be killed like this. No one," Curcio said.

Curcio said Leslie had been struggling with homelessness and substance abuse, and that he had tried to help him through some of those tough times.

"You don't leave somebody like that, that's unacceptable," Curcio said.

Curcio is now helping Leslie's brother, who is also dealing with homelessness, as the family works to make sure Chris gets a proper burial.

"That would mean a lot, a whole lot," Baker said.

Baker wants people to remember his brother for who he was, and not for the struggles he was facing.

"He was funny, kind, always told jokes," Baker said.

Curcio also called on the community to do more for people in need.

"We need to help these people that are out here on these corners. We need to do something. Not leave them dead on the side of the road," Curcio said.

No one is in custody. Police say they are still investigating what happened.

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