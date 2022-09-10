Watch Now
Taylor police searching for missing man with a mental illness

Posted at 4:40 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 16:46:48-04

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Taylor Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing, vulnerable man.

Kyle Laski, 27, of Taylor was last seen on September 5 at approximately 9:00 p.m. in Taylor when he failed to return home.

Police believe he may be experiencing a mental health crisis and is in need of assistance.

Laski is a white male with blonde hair and gray or blue eyes. He was last seen riding a bicycle and wearing a blue shirt with the words “Kyle’s Tiles” on it.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Kyle Laski please contact the Taylor Police Department at (734) 287-6611.

