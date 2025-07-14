Taylor police working to remove marijuana photos that appear when Googling the department

(WXYZ) — The Taylor Police Department said it is working to remove photos of marijuana that show up when you Google the department.

"The Taylor Police Department is aware of marijuana-related photos that currently appear when searching our department on Google. These images were not posted by our agency and do not reflect the values or mission of the Taylor Police Department," the department said in a statement on Facebook.

The department said it has reported the content to Google and are working to get the photos removed.

