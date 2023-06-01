Taylor Swift in Detroit: What to know if you're going to the show at Ford Field

(WXYZ) — Taylor Swift will play two shows in Detroit in June, bringing tens of thousands of people to Downtown Detroit for shows that literally broke the internet.

Swift's has been playing "The Eras Tour" since March and when tickets went on sale last year, many struggled due to high demand on Ticketmaster and the website not working.

Since then, resale tickets have been going for hundreds and even thousands of dollars over face value.

If you're going to the shows at Ford Field, here's what you need to know.

What time does the show start?

Doors open at Ford Field at 4:30 p.m. before the show starts at 6:30 p.m. There will be two openers for each show – Gracie Abrams and girl in red on Friday, and OWENN and girl in red on Saturday.

According to Setlist.fm, Taylor Swift takes the stage anywhere between 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. depending on the night, so be prepared to be in your seats around that time.

Parking

Parking will be available in Ford Field lots for $50, and you can pre-purchase parking on the Ford Field website. There are also plenty of options for parking throughout Downtown Detroit.

However, fans going to the Friday, June 9 show, need to be aware of many other events happening in Downtown Detroit. The Detroit Tigers also have a game at 6:40 p.m., there's a show at St. Andrew's Hall and a show at The Fillmore Detroit.

On Saturday, there is a Detroit Tigers game at 1:10 p.m. and Motor City Pride is happening at Hart Plaza.

Permitted items after inspection



Clear bag policy that do not exceed 12"x6"x12" and cannot contain stickers, writing, graphics or other decorations

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag

Small clutch bags, camera and binocular cases not exceeding 4.5"x6.5" with or without a handle or strap

Medically-necessary items

Infant items in a clear bag

Small, compact umbrellas

Posters and signs, maximum of 11"x17"

Prohibited items



Purses larger than a clutch bag

Aerosol cans

Animals (except certified service animals)

Balloons

Balls

Banners or large floats

Battery operated clothing and signs

Chairs

decals, stickers, confetti

Drones

Fireworks

Flashlight

Weapons

Laser pointers

Noisemaking devices

Other FAQs

Is there a parent’s waiting room? Are parents permitted to escort their children to their seats?

A parent’s waiting room is not available on site at the stadium. Anyone entering the stadium must have a ticket to the event. Ford Field cannot be held responsible for un-chaperoned minors. Children 17 years and younger should be accompanied to the concert by a parent or adult over the age of 21.

Are portable chargers permitted?

Portable chargers will be permitted upon passing inspection.

Friendship Bracelets:

We will only permit friendship bracelets that are worn on event day. There is no limit to the quantity as long as they are worn and do not disrupt our inspection process.

Light up clothing/signs

Clothing and signs containing lights of any sort will not be permitted into the stadium.

Nursing Mothers

Breast Pumps are permitted in the stadium after inspection. Medically necessary bags or bags that are built into the breast pumps are permitted after inspection. Otherwise, the only type of bag allowed are those outlined in the clear bag policy here.

