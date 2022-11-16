Taylor Swift re-sale tickets for Detroit shows going for exorbitant prices

Tickets for Taylor Swift's two shows at Ford Field went on sale Tuesday and led to chaos around the country with Ticketmaster crashing, fans waiting in hours-long queues, and codes not working.

She'll play Ford Field on June 9 and June 10, and pre-sale tickets went on sale for those lucky enough to get a presale code at 10 a.m.

Ticketmaster acknowledged the difficulty for fans trying to buy tickets.

“We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve,” Ticketmaster said on Tuesday.

The company said that millions attempted to purchase tickets today for Swift's tour, and hundreds of thousands secured access. Ticketmaster also delayed a presale for Capital One cardholders until Wednesday.

Many fans were lucky enough to get tickets and are excited for the show, but with unprecedented demand, tickets are going on resale sites for prices 10 times higher than what fans paid for them originally.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, StubHub had the cheapest ticket in the 300 level for Friday's show at $522 before fees. With fees, that ticket goes up to $667.

A majority of tickets in the lower bowl for Friday's show have asking prices well above $1,000, and floor seats are approaching $2,000 in many spots with some higher than $6,000.

Tickets for Saturday's show on StubHub are around the same asking prices for resale.