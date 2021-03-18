TCF Bank working to end 'banking deserts' in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Opportunities for financial literacy, banking services in every neighbor, and education are not created equal. It’s referred to as “banking deserts,” but TCF Bank is working to change that.

The people have spoken and TCF Bank listened by taking action.

A new banking center was recently opened on Detroit’s west side, at 55 W. 7 Mile Road.

"So when you think about what it means for us to be in this area it means that we are partnered with the community, building stronger individuals, making sure that our community needs are met and that is why we are committed to being Detroit's bank," said

Patrice Hayes, regional district manager at TCF Bank.

Hayes said she started off as a customer for TCF Bank, and from the moment she opened her account she had team members helping her and being there for her.

That had such a huge impact on her life that 11 years ago, Hayes made it her career and her passion to pay forward.

"And since then we've been together changing lives with many people in the communities being there for them so they can find financial freedom," Hayes said. "Because those services are not offered often."