Teacher charged after bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A teacher is facing a serious charge after police say he sent Hazel Park Junior High School into lockdown last week.

Nearly 10 K-9 units were brought in to sweep the building.

Originally, it was believed he saw a bomb threat on a piece of paper and failed to report it, but we are learning there is more to the story.

"Kids are, kids are scared," Hazel Park Schools Superintendent Amy Kruppe, Ph.D., said.

At the forefront of Kruppe's mind is her students. She says last week's bomb threat was hard on students, especially since it seems to be a trend.

"Threats that continue to happen in schools are traumatizing for kids and I don't think you are ever numb to it," Kruppe said.

When the threat was first reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Hazel Park police responded in full force bringing dog sniffers and multiple officers.

Kruppe says in these situations, communication with families is key.

"Even when a student makes a threat that you would never hear about years ago, we are pretty clear about, here's what happened and why," Kruppe said.

What makes this incident different is it involved a teacher, according to the Hazel Park Police Department.

They believe 40-year-old Paul Jacobs of Livonia placed the note in the classroom for students to find.

"Well, I can't really confirm or deny," Kruppe said.

The teacher told police he found it in a notebook. But according to the police chief, investigators believe he was behind it and intentionally planted it, hoping it would be reported and school would be canceled the next day.

Police say the note was later found by a school employee.

"Working with the Hazel Park and Ferndale police departments when there are issues such as this, I think is just the safest piece we can do," Kruppe said.

Jacobs is charged with making an intentional threat of an act of violence against a school, employees or students.

This is a one-year misdemeanor.

"Hazel Park police have taken every case seriously within the schools and that's wonderful because we are communicating to our community that this is not a joke," Kruppe said.

Jacobs was arraigned on Feb. 4. His pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

