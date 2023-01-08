Teacher shot by 6-year-old known as devoted to students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who's devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family.

John Eley III, a former member of the Newport News School board, identified the first-grade teacher as Abby Zwerner.

The 25-year-old Zwerner was shot Friday at Richneck Elementary School.

She was critically wounded but has improved and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Eley says Zwerner is from a family of educators and was praised by fellow teachers and others as "an all-around good teacher."