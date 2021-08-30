Team behind Grey Ghost, Second Best to open new restaurant in Eddystone building

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The group behind two restaurants in Midtown Detroit will be opening another one inside the Eddystone in The District Detroit next year.

Four Man Ladder Management, which owns and operates Grey Ghost and Second Best, said a new dining concept is expected to open in the street level of the former Eddystone Hotel. The team includes Chefs John Vermiglio and Joe Giacomino, Beverage Director Will Lee and Director of Operations Michael Gray.

Restoration is continuing on the Eddystone and is expected to bring 92 apartments to the Midtown and District Detroit area near Little Caesars Arena.

The plan is for the restaurant to include 5,000 square feet with 85 seats between the dining room, bar and lounge.

“On the heels of the fifth anniversary of our flagship restaurant Grey Ghost, we are extremely excited to embark on our third venture and to partner with Olympia Development on this special opportunity," Vermiglio said in a release.

More details about the restaurant will be announced later this year, according to the group, and it's expected to open in the spring of 2022.