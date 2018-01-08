Tech to keep your New Year's Resolutions

Cloudy
Verizon’s Steve Van Dinter brought in a few devices to help you stick to your health and fitness goals for the New Year
With week one of 2018 in the books, many people have already quit their New Years resolutions.
If you made a health goal, the below tech from Verizon may help assist you along the way:
1) Apple Series 3 Watch
2) SoundSport Pulse wireless headphones and UA In-Ear Sport Wireless Headphones
3) UA Stash & UA Protect Grip Cases and UA Connect Magnetic Mount
4) Google Goals, RunKeeper and Workout Trainer
