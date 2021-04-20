Watch
Ted Nugent tests positive for COVID-19 after saying it's 'not a real pandemic'

Randy Snyder/Getty Images
CHARLESTON, WV - OCTOBER 30: Musician Ted Nugent speaks Republican John Raese speaks supporters during a rally for his U.S. Senate campaign October 30, 2010 in Charleston, West Virginia. Raese and West Virginia Gov. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, are embroiled in a hotly-contested race for the seat vacated following the death of Robert C. Byrd. (Photo by Randy Snyder/Getty Images)
Posted at 7:37 AM, Apr 20, 2021
(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Ted Nugent has tested positive for COVID-19, months after he called it "not a real pandemic" and a "scam."

Nugent, in a Facebook Live Tuesday, said he tested positive for the virus.

"I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying," Nugent said.

He then went on to use racist language to describe the virus, calling it the "Chinese s***."

In December, Nugent said the pandemic wasn't real and called it a scam.

Nugent, in the latest Facebook video, said he had a stuffed-up head, body aches and more.

"I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days," he said.

