Ted Nugent tests positive for COVID-19 after saying it's 'not a real pandemic'

(WXYZ) — Detroit rocker Ted Nugent has tested positive for COVID-19, months after he called it "not a real pandemic" and a "scam."

Nugent, in a Facebook Live Tuesday, said he tested positive for the virus.

"I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying," Nugent said.

He then went on to use racist language to describe the virus, calling it the "Chinese s***."

In December, Nugent said the pandemic wasn't real and called it a scam.

Nugent, in the latest Facebook video, said he had a stuffed-up head, body aches and more.

"I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days," he said.