Teen accidentally shoots another teen in Detroit, victim is stable, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenager was hospitalized after being accidentally shot by another teenager in Detroit Monday evening, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. on Kercheval Avenue near Holcomb Street.

Additional details about the shooting are unknown at this time. Police said they're continuing to investigate what led up to the incident.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The teen who fired the gun was detained. A second person, a man who owns the gun used, was also taken into custody, according to police.

Police said they recovered two weapons.

