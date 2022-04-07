Teen arrested in Troy store robbery after mom calls police, reports him having ‘large sum of money’

(WXYZ) — Troy police say a mother called them to report her son had a ‘large sum of money he should not have’ and was acting strangely following a liquor store robbery in the area.

Police say earlier that day, on March 29, they responded to reports of a robbery at Capitol Wine and Liquor on Rochester Road. An employee reportedly told officers that a young man approached the register and demanded it be emptied. Police say there was no weapon produced, but the suspect was reportedly hiding his right hand in his hoodie pocket. The suspect then took the money and left the scene, police say.

After receiving the call from the mother a few hours later, police say they arrived at the residence and spoke to the teen who reportedly admitted to robbing the liquor store. Police say the 14-year-old was arrested and transported to a police facility.