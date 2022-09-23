Teen attacked by woman carrying 'machete-style weapon' in Mt. Clemens, sheriff's office says

(WXYZ) — A 19-year-old man is recovering after he was attacked by a woman carrying a “machete-style weapon” in Mt. Clemens.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was riding his bike to work when the 28-year-old woman assaulted him near Church Street and northbound Gratiot on September 23 around 7 a.m.

Officials say witnesses called 911 with a description of the suspect who made it several streets away from the scene and she was taken into custody. The weapon was also located on the suspect and collected as evidence, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is reportedly being treated for non-life-threatening lacerations.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pascaretti at 586-783-8118.