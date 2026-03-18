Teen charged in shooting outside of Detroit Edison High School basketball game

A teenager from Southfield has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside Detroit Edison High School last month.

According to Detroit police, a fight broke out between juveniles at the basketball game at the high school around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Hear more from police in the video below

WATCH: DPD officials provide investigation updates after shooting during Detroit Edison basketball game in February

Security was able to get the juveniles outside, but the fight continued, and there was a shooting where one teen shot another teen.

Police have been investigating and after recovering video and Green Light cameras, a suspect was positively identified.

Officers executed three search warrants and took the 16-year-old Southfield resident into custody. Officers also recovered three assault rifles and one handgun.

Detroit Police Department

The Southfield teen has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a weapon in a weapons-free zone and careless use of a firearm.

The victim was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a weapon in a weapons-free zone in a school.

During a press conference on Wednesday, police reminded people that they will be enforcing the curfew as the weather warms up, and reminded parents to be watchful of their children.