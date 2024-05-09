Teen charged in shooting that injured 4, including 2 kids, at Detroit park

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenager has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured four people, including two young children, last week in Detroit.

Seventeen-year-old Alvin Noble of Detroit was formally charged Thursday with four counts of assault with intent to murder, four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and nine counts of felony firearm.

On May 1, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a park near Faust and Westfield avenues after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, police said.

When they got there, an 18-year-old woman was found lying face down on the ground after being shot in the head. Another 18-year-old woman was shot in the back. A 6-year-old was shot in her left leg and a 2-year-old was shot in his buttocks area, the prosecutor's office said.

All the victims are from Detroit.

Watch police provide information about the shooting below:

Police provide update after 2 adults, 2 kids shot on city's west side

The woman who was shot in the head and the 6-year-old were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The other two victims were taken to the hospital privately.

Investigators believe the woman who was shot in the head got into a physical altercation with another woman who was not identified. Noble then went to the park with a gun and fired it multiple times, injuring the four victims.

The other 18-year-old woman and the two children were innocent bystanders and not involved in the altercation, authorities said.

“This case is especially alarming because we are at the beginning of the season where our citizens, young and older, start enjoying the warmer weather in our city parks. Then a fight, a phone call, and a gun completely devastated a wonderful community gathering,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Noble is being prosecuted as an adult. He was given a $500,000 cash bond. If he posts bond, he will be ordered to be on house arrest with a GPS tether.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for May 13 at 9 a.m., a probable cause conference is set for May 16 at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary examination is expected to happen May 23 at 8:45 a.m.

"It's frustration. We have to keep our kids safe. I've said it many times," Detroit Police Department Chief James White told reporters outside the Detroit Medical Center on the night of the shooting. "A coward with a gun decided to bring it and hurt children. But it's awful and we're going to do everything we can to get him off the street — all night if it takes that. It's ridiculous — absolutely ridiculous."

