Teen critically hurt after being dragged at high speed in Kent County

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXMI) — A 17-year-old from Kent City was hospitalized with critical injuries after being dragged by a speeding vehicle through Tyrone Township.

The sheriff’s office says the incident occurred Thursday before 2 p.m. when two groups of teenagers gathered near 20 Mile Road and Fruit Ridge Avenue in Kent County's Tyrone Township.

We’re told one group sat inside a car while the other stood outside of it when the two groups started fighting over a transaction involving a vape pen.

Deputies say the car took off at high speeds, dragging one of the teens with it. The victim was subsequently found lying on the road and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Family members have since identified the victim as Colin Rogers.

FOX 17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station, spoke with the victim's father, Clay Rogers, outside Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Friday morning.

He said the teen has undergone several surgeries and is in a coma.

He added that his son was sticking up for his friends and trying to help them get back a vape pen that had been stolen by the two suspects.

"I thought he was selling the vape or something," he said. "The detective assured me that my son had nothing to do with it whatsoever. He was just trying to help his friends because the bigger kids were picking on them."

He continued, "Colin had reached his hand and, we believe, we're not certain they rolled the window up and took off ... dragging, then they turn the corner. He exited the vehicle; his arm exited the vehicle. And that's when he received the massive amount of trauma. Over a $20 freaking vape pen."

Clay Rogers said the teen is a "country kid" who loves video games and dirt bikes. He said Colin hopes to study writing and law one day.

KCSO told us investigators later found the car, adding the teens all knew each other and were between 15 and 17.

The incident is pending review from prosecutors.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 616-632-6125. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345.