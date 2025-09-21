Teen critically injured after being hit on minibike by driver who took off in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Detroit Saturday night, police said.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near 7 Mile Road and Archdale Street.

Detroit Police Cmdr. Shelley Holderbaum provides details about the incident in the video player below:

Police provide details after teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Detroit

Police said a 14-year-old boy was riding a minibike when he was hit by a vehicle that did not stop.

Officers nearby working on another investigation arrived at the scene quickly, Detroit Police Cmdr. Shelley Holderbaum said.

Medical staff also arrived at the scene and provided aid to the teen. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

“Our hearts go out to the family right now,” Holderbaum said.

Information on a suspect or vehicle have not yet been provided.

“Those minibikes, ATVs, dirt bikes are not legal for the streets or for the city and they’re very dangerous, especially at night when we can’t see kids on them or even adults. It’s not a good idea,” the commander said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit Rewards TV.

“We hope to get tips and information from the public. We need some help and some assistance, so please if you know anything, say something, call it in,” Holderbaum said. “Any and all information, we need help to solve that.”

