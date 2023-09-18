Teen critically shot in Dearborn Heights; 1 arrested for disorderly conduct

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WYYZ) — A teenager was critically shot in Dearborn Heights on Monday, police said.

Police said they received a call that a 16-year-old was shot inside a home on Grayfield Street near Constance Street.



When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen had been shot one time. They then escorted an ambulance to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit.

Dearborn Heights police said they’re still investigating what led up to the shooting but called the incident “suspicious.”

Other kids were inside the home at the time. It’s unclear if the victim lives at the home.

Police are working to get a search warrant on the home to continue investigating and look for weapons.

A second location nearby after the shooting became disorderly among upset family members, police said.

One person was arrested for disorderly conduct, police said. Two other people were released. No arrests were made directly to the shooting.

Several agencies assisted Dearborn Heights police including Michigan State Police, Redford police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the home had bullet holes from a previous shooting that did not happen on Thursday.

There is no threat to the public, police said.