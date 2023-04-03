Teen dead, another hospitalized after shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenager has died and another was injured after a shooting on Detroit's east side Monday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Edmore Street near Hayes Street.

The Detroit Police Department said one of the teens died and the other is hospitalized. The condition of the victim in the hospital is unknown at this time.

Police have not released additional information about the victims. It's also unclear at this time what led up to the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5200.