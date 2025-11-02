Teen dies after being hit by vehicle in Frenchtown Township, deputies say

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A teenager has died after being hit by a vehicle in Frenchtown Township early Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on N. Telegraph Road south of Paree Street.

A 15-year-old boy from Carleton was walking southbound on Telegraph on the northbound shoulder of the road close to the white fog line, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. He was walking with a friend, a 14-year-old boy from Newport.

As they were walking, the 15-year-old was hit by a white Dodge Journey that was driven by a 31-year-old woman from Newport. The vehicle came to a controlled stop in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station near the crash.

Deputies say the driver was unaware that she hit a person and thought she crashed into a non-fixed object. After noticing the damage on her vehicle, she reported the crash to the sheriff’s office. She was not injured.

The victim was found in the east side ditch line of northbound Telegraph, deputies said. He was wearing dark-colored clothing.

The 15-year-old was taken Corewell Health Trenton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said “driver inattention is a factor in the crash.”

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call investigators at 734-240-7548 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

