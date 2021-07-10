Kid under the age of 16 falls while using climbing wall at Wyandotte Street Art Fair Police say

WYANDOTTE, MI (WXYZ) — According to the Wyandotte Police, a kid under the age of 16, fell around 20 feet while using the climbing wall in the kid zone at the Wyandotte Street Art Fair.

When the ambulance arrived, police say the kid was unconscious and had multiple broken bones. He was taken to the hospital and his mother was present during the time of the fall.

Police say Airborne Bouncers is the company responsible for the climbing wall as well as other elements within the kid zone. They have been asked to pack up and leave.

According to police, Airborne Bouncers has operated kid zones in Wyandotte for four years without incident until now.

Police say this was either a case of human error or mechanical malfunction.

The fall is still under investigation.