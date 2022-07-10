Watch Now
Teen girl killed when gun accidentally goes off inside apartment near Downtown Detroit

Posted at 10:34 AM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 10:34:26-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a 14-year-old girl has died after she was accidentally shot inside an apartment building along Detroit's riverfront.

According to police, the teens were inside one of the apartment buildings at Riverfront Towers, near the former site of Joe Louis Arena.

Police say there was a group of teens, and one of the teenage boys had a gun and it went off accidentally.

The boys fled the scene, and police are still investigating. We'll update this story as we learn more information.

