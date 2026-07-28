Teen in critical condition after shooting in Detroit, no one in custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in Detroit Tuesday evening, police say.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at Brewster Homes near Beaubien and Mack Avenue.

Watch the video report below:

Teenager shot in midtown Detroit

Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say there was a fight between two groups of people. People pulled up to the location in a black SUV and fired multiple shots at the victim. The suspects took off in an unknown direction.

The suspected shooter is a known gang member, police say.

Additional details weren't immediately available. Police are continuing to investigae.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.