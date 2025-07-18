(WXYZ) — A teenager is in custody after allegedly stealing a car in Port Huron with a child inside, leading police on a chase into Macomb County.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from a gas station near Pine Grove Ave. and Hancock St. in Port Huron around 9:03 p.m.

We're told there was a 1-year-old child asleep in the back seat at the time of the theft.

It was eventually located on I-94 by Marysville police, who then began pursuing the vehicle.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office joined the chase and continued with speeds reaching over 100 mph.

Teen in custody for stealing car with 1-year-old in backseat, leading police on multi-county chase

Police say the chase ended when the suspect crashed into multiple parked cars off of 21 Mile Rd. near Sugarbush in Chesterfield Township.

The driver was taken into custody, and the 1-year-old child was found unharmed and returned with its mother.

Police say the suspect was taken to the Macomb County Jail. Deputies say he has a lengthy criminal history.