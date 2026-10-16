RIVERVIEW, Mich. (WXYZ) — An 18-year-old motorcyclist died after a high-speed police pursuit ended in a crash on a dead-end street in Riverview, and Michigan State Police are now investigating what happened.

Wyandotte Police Chief Archie Hamilton said it started Thursday night when Ecorse police called about a motorcycle going more than 100 mph down Biddle Avenue.

WATCH: Teen motorcyclist dies after high-speed Wyandotte police pursuit ends in crash downriver

Teen motorcyclist dies after high-speed Wyandotte police pursuit ends in crash downriver

"These are extremely dangerous situations," Hamilton said.

"They weren't in position to go after the motorcycle to conduct a traffic stop," Hamilton said.

Wyandotte officers spotted the motorcycle near Biddle Avenue and Spruce Street. Police say it had no license plate, and when officers tried to stop the driver, he took off.

Police say the motorcyclist reached high speeds and at one point drove into oncoming traffic.

"Intentionally turned into on-coming traffic, nearly struck a motorist head-on," Hamilton said.

The pursuit continued into Riverview. Police say the driver eventually turned onto Payne Street, a dead-end road. That's where police say he lost control and crashed.

He was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Family tells me the driver was 18-year-old Ibrahim Fawaz, better known as Abe. His family describes him as a go-getter and sweet kid. They tell me he was heading home from meeting a friend Thursday night. They don't know why he ran from police.

Nearby workers showed me surveillance video that captured the last moments of the pursuit. It appears to show Fawaz slowing down near the train tracks before being hit by the Wyandotte scout vehicle.

Wyandotte police say they stand by their account that Fawaz lost control and crashed.

A nearby bar is also sharing their security footage with me. The owner, Sandra Millward, says it seems chases like this are becoming more common downriver.

"We were shocked," Millward said.

"And it's really sad because I feel like a lot of these people don't punished and it puts everyone at risk," Millward said.

I asked Hamilton to explain how the police vehicle ended up on top of the motorcycle at the end of the chase.

"So, I'm not going to get into the actual ending of the pursuit. I can tell you these things are moving at high speeds. The officers don't have a crystal ball. I will say this, and I want to make this crystal clear to everybody, this case is under investigation by the Michigan State Police but I've been out there all night, I've seen the scene, I've watched all the video and I support these officers 100%," Hamilton said.

Two Wyandotte police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave while Michigan State Police continues to investigate the crash.

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