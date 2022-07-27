Teen shot and killed, another hurt in separate shootings in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating two separate shootings, both involving teenagers. According to police, one of the teens died from their injuries, while the condition of the other teen is unknown.

The fatal shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Homer, near Fort St. and I-75 in Southwest Detroit.

"Gun violence in our country and community is over the top. Everyone's got a gun and everyone wants to use it. Now we have another dead child," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

According to police, the teen is either 14 years old or 15 years old, and was shot once after multiple shots were fired. The teen was rushed to a local hospital.

"Sadly, we've got a young person in our city that's been shot, senselessly on the street, in the middle of summer, and so there are just no words," White said.

Police worked quickly to track down the alleged suspects and were able to recover multiple guns and impound the alleged suspect's vehicle.

Police are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

"We've got a couple of different angles that we're running down. I don't really wanna speak on exactly what we think that the motive is yet," White said. "The homicide investigators are still doing their work. We just don't know but we know it's senseless. We've got a kid that's been killed, and nothing should lead to that."