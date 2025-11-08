Teen shot during high school football playoff game in Harper Woods, police say

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the parking lot of Chandler Park Academy during a high school football playoff game Friday night, Harper Woods police said.

It shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., minutes before the game ended for Harper Woods High School and Chandler Park Academy. A large fight broke out before the shooting, police said.

Authorities say the shooting happened despite there being a large law enforcement presence at the game that included Harper Woods police, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

The 17-year-old victim, a Warren resident, was shot in the lower torso. His injuries are not life threatening, police said.

He was treated at the scene by the Harper Woods Fire Department before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

As of Friday night, there was no suspect in custody. Police did not immediately provide suspect information.

