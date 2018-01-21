Teen shot in road rage incident in Allen Park, police looking for suspect
12:49 PM, Jan 21, 2018
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 16-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot in the back during a road rage incident Saturday night in Allen Park.
His aunt said they had left a family wedding Saturday night when the happy day turned horrifying.
Police say it happened at a stop light on Oakwood; there were two vehicles, words were exchanged, and then police say someone in a black four-door vehicle pulled at a gun and started firing, striking him.
He was hit in the back twice, police say.
Police are looking for a black four-door vehicle and hoping someone comes forward.
