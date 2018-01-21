Teen shot in road rage incident in Allen Park, police looking for suspect

12:49 PM, Jan 21, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 16-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot in the back during a road rage incident Saturday night in Allen Park.

His aunt said they had left a family wedding Saturday night when the happy day turned horrifying. 

Police say it happened at a stop light on Oakwood; there were two vehicles, words were exchanged, and then police say someone in a black four-door vehicle pulled at a gun and started firing, striking him.

He was hit in the back twice, police say.

Police are looking for a black four-door vehicle and hoping someone comes forward.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top