Teen shot in road rage incident in Allen Park, police looking for suspect

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 16-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot in the back during a road rage incident Saturday night in Allen Park.

His aunt said they had left a family wedding Saturday night when the happy day turned horrifying.

Police say it happened at a stop light on Oakwood; there were two vehicles, words were exchanged, and then police say someone in a black four-door vehicle pulled at a gun and started firing, striking him.

He was hit in the back twice, police say.

Police are looking for a black four-door vehicle and hoping someone comes forward.