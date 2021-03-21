Menu

Teen shot by stepfather in Clawson home dies

A 15 year old girl who was shot by her stepfather has died, police confirm to 7 Action News.
Posted at 7:15 PM, Mar 21, 2021
CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 15-year-old girl who was shot by her stepfather has died, police confirm to 7 Action News.

The teen has been identified as Cailin Heath in a public post by Clawson Public Schools, describing the girl as a "quiet student with a sweet demeanor."

It happened at a home on 14 Mile near Main St. around 2:34 p.m.

A neighbor was also shot in the leg and is recovering at the hospital.

Police say the suspect took his own life after barricading himself inside the home for hours.

A GoFundMe has been created for a memorial fund for Cailin here.

