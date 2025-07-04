Teen suspect dead, officer injured after shooting in Detroit, 1 remains at large

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenage suspect is dead and a Detroit police officer was injured after a shooting Thursday night. Police are continuing to search for another person they say was involved.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near Chester Street and Neff Avenue.

Watch Police Chief Todd Bettison provide details about the incident below:

Detroit Police Chief Bettison talks about officer-involved shooting and one suspect at large

Police Chief Todd Bettison said officers were on routine patrol in the area when they saw three people with masks on standing next to a building. Officers found that suspicious as the area has experienced a rash of breaking and entering incidents, the chief said.

The officers stopped to investigate.

They then detained one person, who is 16 years old, while the other two people led them on a foot chase.

The chief said as officers were trying to detain a second person, there was a brief struggle. The suspect reached for a handgun and shot an officer in the hand. Officers returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect, who police said was also 16.

The officer's injuries are not life threatening.

Police are continuing to search for the third person. A description of that suspect was not available.

"Well of course, the community has been great in stepping up and so if you know who the suspect is, please, please speak up," Bettison said.

A 40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine was recovered, Bettison said.

Michigan State Police and a K-9 team are assisting Detroit police.

