Teen to be sentenced Friday in killing of Oakland County deputy Bradley Reckling

(WXYZ) — The teen who pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Oakland County sheriff's deputy Bradley Reckling will be sentenced on Friday morning.

Raymone Debose, 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of a police officer and felony firearm back in July. We're told the defense and prosecutors have agreed to a sentence of 35 to 60 years in prison.

Two others were also charged in the case. Karim Moore, 18, from Clinton Township and Marquis Goins, 18, from Detroit are each charged with one count of accessory after the fact, receiving and concealing stolen property, four counts of carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of felony firearm, one count of carjacking and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.

WATCH BELOW: Funeral service honors life of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Reckling

According to the prosecutor's office, DeBose fired the shots that hit Reckling, and the two others were allegedly in the car and helped him flee the scene and supported him after the alleged shooting.

Reckling was killed in Detroit on the night of June 22, 2024, while he was working undercover tracking a stolen vehicle.

According to Worthy, the three suspects were working as part of a criminal enterprise that dated back to November 2023 and ended on the night of the shooting.

That criminal enterprise, according to Worthy, resulted in at least four carjackings, at least four car thefts, eight counts of weapons charges and more.

"This was a ring. This was something that touched a lot of cities and like I said, three counties," Worthy said. "If you’re going to be involved in something like that and we can prove it beyond a reasonable doubt, we will charge it."

RELATED VIDEO: Slain detective, who leaves behind wife, children, had 'uncanny ability' to be the best at anything he did

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Reckling was following a stolen vehicle when one of the suspects got out and opened fire, hitting him multiple times. Reckling, who was not wearing a bulletproof vest, was following the vehicle the three young men were in because it had been stolen out of Madison Heights earlier in the day.