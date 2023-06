DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating the shooting of a teenager on the city's east side Wednesday.

It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Gable Street near 7 Mile Road and Mound Road.

The teen was hospitalized, but his condition is unclear at this time. It's also unknown what led up to the shooting.

Police were on the scene combing the area for evidence.

7 Action News is working to find out more information.