Teenager in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A teenager is fighting for his life after being shot on Detroit's east side Monday.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Fairmount Drive near Shakespeare Street.

Police say the teen was shot as he was getting in a car. He's now in the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they are looking for three suspects. Additional information has not yet been released.

If you have any information, contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.