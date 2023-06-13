Teens joyride in school bus stolen in Detroit, owner urges them to return it

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after a group of teens allegedly stole a school bus and took it for a joy ride.

The bus is still missing. The owner of transportation company EllaMin'OP is asking the teens to bring the bus back.

Owner Darelle Beaver says he expanded his transportation business about a year ago to help local school districts bus students back and fourth.

"The schools don't want to hear, the parents don't want to hear that someone stole the bus. They're just trying to figure why their children's bus is not at the bus stop on time," Beaver said.

Beaver says a driver of his dropped the bus off at corner of Brock Avenue and Young Street, an agreed upon location, Saturday night.

Beaver, who also shuttles party buses, had just got done with his ride before heading that way.

"I contacted the driver and he told me exactly where he left it at and it wasn't there, so I started doing research asking if anyone saw the bus and no one seen the bus," Beaver said.

With his livelihood and reputation at stake, Beaver decided to make a post on Instagram.

"I start receiving inboxes basically saying, it is some kids that are joy riding my bus. When I did the research, I actually seen them on my bus on their Instagram page," Beaver said.

Beaver says the video shows a group of teens living it up on the bus and at one point even dancing on top of it.

"I was a kid before. I understand they were just having fun. Just return the bus and be careful because it is not a toy," Beaver said.

Ironically enough, Beaver says he does a lot of work with young people who are trying to better their lives. And he says he'd be willing to nudge these teens in the right direction.

"I go to juvenile detention and I DJ for them. When they turn 18 years old, I actually help them get their license and help them actually start a career with CDL training, so most definitely. I don't want them to be locked up behind this, so just change," Beaver said.

The Detroit Police Department's commercial auto theft unit is investigating. If you know anything call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

