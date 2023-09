"Stand Up and Tell 'em You're From Detroit!" That was the slogan WXYZ-TV Channel 7 had during a campaign in the mid 80s for people to watch the station.

The promos still get people singing along today, as the station celebrates its 75th anniversary on Oct. 9, 2023. It went on the air on Oct. 9, 1948.

The promos feature prominent Detroiters, sports teams, famous city landmarks and the WXYZ news team.

Check them out above.