Tenant fatally shot by landlord, a retired Detroit police sergeant, during dispute

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A landlord, who is a retired member of the Detroit Police Department, fatally shot a tenant during a dispute on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the city’s west side on Kentfield Street near Puritan Avenue.

Police believe the dispute started over an ongoing eviction.

According to sources, the tenant made threats. The sources say the landlord thought the tenant was reaching for a weapon and the landlord asked the tenant to show his hands.

The landlord then shot the tenant, a man in his 40s, multiple times. The tenant was unarmed, police said.

The landlord, a concealed pistol license holder, was taken into custody. His weapon was recovered.

The sergeant retired from the department about eight years ago, Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett said.

Additional details from police were not immediately released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. The case will then be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.

