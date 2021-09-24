Tens of thousands remain without power in metro Detroit: 'I'm really tired of it'

(WXYZ) — Tens of thousands of people remain without power in metro Detroit after the latest round of rain and high winds earlier this week.

As of 5 a.m., the DTE outage map is reporting nearly 56,000 without power and 136 DTE crews in the field. The outages stretch through metro Detroit up to the thumb.

In Oakland County, power outages are spotty just off of 11 Mile Rd., and DTE seems like they can't catch a break with all of the weather we've been having, and folks around metro Detroit are more than frustrated.

Time and time again, downed lines and massive power outages have hit metro Detroit this summer. At one point in August, nearly 1 million customers were without power.

Albert Crenshaw is waking up once again without power after constant rain and strong winds.

"We should have power restored by tomorrow afternoon but they tell us this all the time and it can go on for 7 days," Crenshaw said.

He's tired of the back-and-forth with DTE. His neighbor feels the same way, calling it a mess.

It's also becoming the norm for families in the Brightmoor neighborhood in Northwest Detroit.

"Right now our customers are frustrated with DTE and I understand that and empathize we should be giving them better reliability. We've struggled with the high winds that have hit SE Michigan this summer," he said.

On Monday, Attorney General Dana Nessel was in Novi on a listening tour, meant to hear input on the outages. Her office heard from more than 4,000 people about the issue.

"We really want to get peoples' input on it, we want to know how this is affecting people throughout our state," she said.

Nessel said there are many issues, including with credits. In August, DTE offered a $25 credit to those impacted by the outages, but Nessel said there should be more assistance and credits should be automatic.

DTE said by the end of the day, they expect to have most of the power outages taken care of.

