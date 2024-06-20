Tens of thousands without power in Southeast Michigan as storms move through

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 30,000 DTE customers are without power Wednesday night as strong storms move through Southeast Michigan.

As of around 10:55 p.m., 39,684 were without power, according to DTE's outage map.

Trees and power lines are down in several communities, leaving behind damage.

As a safety precaution, if you see a downed power line, stay at least 20 feet away from it and always treat it like a live wire. Also, never use a portable generator inside of your home because it emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep generators outside and away from windows.

For customers who have lost power or see a downed power line, there are three ways to contact DTE – either by phone at 800-477-4747, on the web at dteenergy.com or you can access the DTE Energy Mobile App from your smartphone or tablet.

