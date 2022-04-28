Terrifying moments unfold when dogs attack 2 children on playground at Bates Academy in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Recess quickly turned frightening when two dogs went on the attack on the playground at Bates Academy in Detroit on Thursday afternoon.

Two female students suffered minor bites and one of the dogs actually entered the school as students ran to get inside.

The playground was located in the back of the school and was not fenced in.

Animal Control captured the dog that entered the school. The other is still on the loose.

The students who were bitten were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

During the incident, the school went on lockdown until the situation was stabilized.

A search is underway for the second dog and for the potential owners of the animals.

The school will use a controlled dismissal to ensure students are safe as they exit the building.