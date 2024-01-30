WATCH LIVE: Day 4 of Jennifer Crumbley trial gets underway

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Testimony continues Tuesday for the trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford school shooter.

WATCH: Day 4 of testimony in the trial of Jennifer Crumbley

Crumbley is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Monday, she was sworn in to allow unredacted Facebook messages from 2021 between Crumbley and her husband, James, to be on the record.

Jennifer Crumbley & attorney agree to not redact messages

Three witnesses took the stand Monday, including Kira Pennock, who runs the barn that cared for the Crumbley’s horses, Shawn Hopkins, who worked as a counselor at Oxford High School the day of the shooting, and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Joe Brian.

Detective Sgt. Joe Brian with Oakland County Sheriff’s special investigations unit was the last witness to provide testimony Monday.

Brian described his encounter with James and Jennifer Crumbley around 2 p.m. on November 30, 2021 as he was one of the first to interview them.

A video from inside the interview room was played Monday and showed the detectives asking the Crumbleys questions about their son and what occurred the day before the shooting.

First interview with James and Jennifer Crumbley following Oxford High School shooting

They also played a video of the parents meeting with their son after the interview with deputies. Jennifer Crumbley can be seen asking him, "Why? Why?" as they walked out. James could also be heard saying "I love you" repeatedly.

Correction: an earlier version of this story stated that the shooter could be heard saying "I love you" when it was actually James.

