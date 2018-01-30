Texas governor orders investigation into Nassar abuse allegations at Karolyi Ranch

(WXYZ) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested that the Texas Rangers launch an investigation into the recent allegations of sexual assault of athletes by Larry Nassar at the Karolyi Ranch.

Karolyi Ranch previously served as the National Training Center for U.S.A. Gymnastics. In the last few weeks and months, multiple athletes have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse while training at the facility.

"The public statements made by athletes who previously trained at the Karolyi Ranch are gut-wrenching," Abbott wrote in a letter. "Those athletes, as well as all Texans, deserve to know that no stone is left unturned to ensure that the allegations are thoroughly vetted and the perpetrators and enablers of any such misconduct are brought to justice. The people of Texas demand, and the victims deserve, nothing less."

Read his full letter below.

