Texas grand jury indicts man in fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff

<br/>Takeoff of the hip hop group "Migos" performs during the 2019 BET Experience at the Staples Center on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)<br/><br/>
Posted at 3:17 PM, May 26, 2023
HOUSTON (AP) — Court records say a man has been indicted on a murder charge in the shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff last year outside a Houston bowling alley.

A grand jury indicted 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark on Thursday. He was arrested in December and released on a $1 million bond.

An attorney says she expects a jury will find her client not guilty.

Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander when he was shot in the head and back Nov. 1 outside a bowling alley after a dispute over a game of dice.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Grammy-nominated rap trio Migos.

