Texas jury convicts Kaitlin Armstrong of fatally shooting cyclist Anna 'Mo' Wilson in jealous rage

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has convicted a 35-year-old woman of murder in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a case that led investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer.

Kaitlin Armstrong was convicted Thursday and faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Armstrong gunned down the 25-year-old Wilson in a jealous rage.

Armstrong then fled to Costa Rica where prosecutors say she got plastic surgery to change her appearance.

Wilson, a Vermont native, was an emerging star in professional gravel and mountain bike racing.

