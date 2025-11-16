Thanksgiving Travel Forecast

TRAVEL FORECAST FOR THANKSGIVING — The biggest travel week of the year is still over a week away, but we’re already looking ahead because we know it typically doesn’t arrive without some weather disruptions. If you’re getting an early start on your holiday travel this week, a storm system will brush by bringing a rain and snow mix to Metro Detroit by Tuesday afternoon and evening. This system doesn't look too strong and shouldn't interfere much with local travel.

WXYZ A light rain and snow mix across Metro Detroit.

However, our weather pattern becomes more active with a potentially stronger storm system bringing a wet and wind-packed finish to the week, which could slow down travel across Metro Detroit Thursday afternoon through Friday.

WXYZ Thursday and Friday look to be wet travel days.

WXYZ More rain Friday across Michigan.

If you’re traveling the week of Thanksgiving, you may be dealing with more disruptions across parts of the nation.While it’s still a bit early to really dive into weather specifics, we can look at model trends moving forward into the holiday.A stormy pattern may be shaping up out west and for parts the deep south, snow and rain chances in the upper Midwest and Great Lakes with the calmest weather down south, especially for those traveling to Florida for the week of Thanksgiving.

The main storm system to watch is a trough entering the Rockies and moving into the Plain states the beginning Thanksgiving week.This system will tap into Gulf moisture and introduce warmer air surging north colliding with colder air aloft. This will help initiate rain and storms for the Plains and trigger snow chances to the north.Snow could delay and disrupt travel from Denver to Minneapolis as the storm track continues through the northern plains and in the Midwest.

WXYZ An early look at Pre-Thanksgiving Travel across the nation.

The Northeast and the south could see some trouble with wind, rain and mixed precipitation the Saturday after Thanksgiving when many people are heading back home after the Thanksgiving holiday.