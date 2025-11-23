Thanksgiving Travel Forecast: From wet and mild to cold and snowy

The biggest travel week is upon us and the weather across Metro Detroit will range from mild and wet earlier in the week to cold and wintry to wrap up the holiday.

The first storm system will bring a chance for light-to-moderate rain showers across the area throughout the day Tuesday. However, temperatures will remain on the mild side for late November with highs in the low 50s.

WXYZ Tuesday Travel Forecast



A second front will sweep through the area on Wednesday with another round of rain trying to scoot through Metro Detroit. This time it will trigger strong winds and much colder weather with temperatures tumbling throughout the day.

WXYZ Wednesday Morning Travel Forecast

WXYZ Wednesday Afternoon and Evening Travel Forecast

You’ll definitely need to bundle up on Thanksgiving! The blast of frigid air settles in for the holiday and sticks around for the weekend. Morning lows will start in the 20s and afternoon temperatures will only rise into the 30s. There will be a biting wind chill in the teens and 20s. This winter-like chill will ignite the lake-effect machine across the Great Lakes, including Metro Detroit. If you’re traveling across Michigan on Thanksgiving Day, you’ll need to watch for slick and snowy road conditions through the heavier snow belt areas, like northwest Lower Michigan, the U.P. and the southwest portions of Lower Michigan. It looks like we may catch a brief break from the snow across Metro Detroit on Friday, but the typical Michigan snow belts will likely see more lake effect to finish the week.

WXYZ Thanksgiving Day Travel Forecast

WXYZ Friday Travel Forecast



We’ll keep an eye on next weekend for another potential storm system moving through Lower Michigan. It’s still a bit far away but be on alert for a hit of wintry weather, which could lead to messy travel after Thanksgiving with snow developing next Saturday changing to a wintry mix to close out the weekend.

WXYZ Saturday Travel Forecast

WXYZ Sunday Travel Forecast

The Climate Prediction Center has consistently displayed an upcoming atmospheric pattern shift bringing this winter-like weather across Metro Detroit.Again, the initial taste of arctic air filtering in midweek and maintaining its cold grip on the region into, at least, early December.