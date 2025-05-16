That foam on the water? Yeah, don’t touch it.

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reminding Michiganders and visitors to avoid foam if they see it on lakes, rivers, streams and in other waters this summer.

According to the MDHHS, foam can sometimes harbor harmful chemicals or bacteria, including PFAS.

If you come into contact with foam, rinsing off or bathing as soon as possible is recommended. The MDHHS also says to make sure to keep your animals away from foam as well.

“The risk of PFAS exposure through your skin is low. However, you can accidentally swallow PFAS, as well as bacteria, algae, viruses and other chemicals, if you do not rinse off or bathe after touching foam,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive, in a statement. “Rinsing off or bathing after water activities will help protect you, your family and your pets from harmful substances that may be in foam or water.”

Here's what to look for when it comes to foam:



Can be white, off-white or brown.

Is usually lightweight.

May have an earthy or fishy smell.

Often piles up in bays, eddies, dams and other river barriers.

Can be sticky.

May blow inland.

May contain harmful bacteria, algae or chemicals, such as PFAS.

