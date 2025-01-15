'That’s our way to send love.' Waterford nonprofit packs truck to help victims of California Wildfires

WATERFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Waterford nonprofit is putting its words into action, packing a truck full of necessities Wednesday and driving thousands of miles away to help victims of the California wildfires.

Volunteers with Disaster Relief At Work, or DRAW, faced the freezing temperatures to load up bathroom supplies and clean up kits for people in need.

“Does it seem like a far way off? Maybe over the Rocky Mountains, yes, but it’s not too far to go in this situation," volunteer Gregg Williams said.

He has been doing work like this for about a decade.

“It’s always rewarding for me personally,” Williams said.

On Wednesday, he got to share his passion for serving others with the next generation.

Reese Medema, 11, helped Williams pack the truck that is on its way to LA.

“It’s mind-blowing how one little piece ... one bucket can help a person a lot," Medema said.

Reese's mother said she is proud of him for tagging along with her to volunteer.

“We are believers in Christ and it is one of the things he asks us to do is to help others and so to see him at this young age have that faith and want to help others is, it’s heartwarming for me," Medema said.

Director of DRAW, Greg Martin told us, they loaded up enough supplies to help about 600 people in California.

"We know that’s literally just a drop in the bucket but that’s the funny thing about drops in the bucket is, you get enough drops and pretty soon the bucket’s full," Martin said.

He is hoping DRAW can bring a little hope to people trying to rebuild their lives.

“There’s a lot of hate in our world and there’s a lot of division in our world, but you can’t fight back with the same thing," Martin said. "The only thing you can do is love people. It’s the best way to live, and for us, to be able to get supplies in the hands of people who need it, at the moment they need it, that’s our way to send love from 2,000 miles away."

Martin said this truckload will be distributed on Friday, and for anyone looking to donate or be part of the next truckload, the best thing to do is to head to this website, www.drawbuckets.org

“You can volunteer, it’s the way that you can see the supplies that are needed, there’s an Amazon wishlist for disaster victims after the wildfire. A lot of ways people can help if they go to the one-stop-shop," Martin said.