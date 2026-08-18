The 2026 'I Voted' sticker winners have been announced; see the 9 winners, including 6 from metro Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The nine winners of 2026's 'I Voted' sticker design contest have been announced, with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson saying that the nine winners will be available to voters in the November General Election.

“This year, 2,095 designs were submitted – four times more than in 2024, when we launched the contest,” said Secretary Benson in a press release. “Thanks to the Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force, who came up with this contest and sorted through thousands of entries, to every person who submitted a design, and to everyone who voted for their favorite sticker – this year, we had over 53,000 votes. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to everyone who submitted a design. The sticker contest is a great way for people of all ages to participate in our democracy.”

Here are a look at this year's winning designs, starting with the Elementary/Middle School winners and working up in age:

Elementary/Middle School

1. Aryana Lintz of Berrien Springs

Created by Aryana Lintz of Berrien Springs

2. Aleymi Perez Ramos of Romulus

Created by Aleymi Perez Ramos of Romulus

3. Naia Montgomery of Detroit

Naia Montgomery of Detroit

High School

1. Lenore Coil of Saginaw

Created by Lenore Coil of Saginaw

2. Ahmad Bazzi of Dearborn Heights

Created by Ahmad Bazzi of Dearborn Heights

3. Keirsten Sturm-Richmond of Remus

Created by Keirsten Sturm-Richmond of Remus

General

1. Maddie Tallman of Woodhaven

Maddie Tallman of Woodhaven

2. Lisa Damesworth of Redford Charter Township

Lisa Damesworth of Redford Charter Township

3. Hilarie Williams of Oak Park

Hilarie Williams of Oak Park

This is the second year that the Michigan Department of State has held a statewide design contest, with the first winners announced in 2024. You can view the past winning designs at this link.